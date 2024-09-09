Judo Team Ranks First At European Junior Championships

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani judokas have claimed seven medals, including four
gold, two silver and two bronze medals at European Junior Judo
Championships held in Estonia, Azernews
reports.
The national team, consisting of 17 judokas, including Nizami
Imranov, Aydin Rzayev, Vusal Galandarzade, Suleyman Shukurov,
Shamil Tunjay, Aslan Kotsoyev, Mamedrza Gadzhizade, Ajdar Bagirov,
Kanan Nasibov, Ramazan Akhmedov, Kenul Aliyeva, Farida Mirzoyeva,
Khadija Gadashova, Fidan Alizade, Parvana Abdullayeva, and Nigar
Suleymanova, took the first place in the team score.
The Azerbaijani team demonstrated impressive skill and strategy
throughout the competition, starting with a dominant 4:1 victory
over Bulgaria in the initial round. They continued their winning
streak, defeating Turkiye 4:0 in the quarterfinals and the
Netherlands 4:2 in the semifinals.
In the final match, Azerbaijan faced off against France,
emerging victorious with a narrow score of 4:3.
This remarkable performance solidified the team's position as
the champion of the European Junior Judo Championships.
Azerbaijan's team also made a strong impression in the
individual European Championship, securing four gold medals, two
silver medals, and two bronze medals.
The champions were Vusal Galandarzade (73 kg), Suleyman Shukurov
(81 kg), Kenul Aliyeva (48 kg), and Fidan Alizade (57 kg). Nizami
Imranov (60 kg) and Aslan Kotsoyev (90 kg) secured silver medals,
while Tunjay Shamil (90 kg) and Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg) earned
bronze medals.
Note that the European Junior Judo Championships brought
together 373 judokas from 39 countries.
Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively
promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the
Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.
The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who
won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.
A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow,
Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at European Championship in
Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the
European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.
However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not
stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing
Olympics in the 73 kg division.
The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam
Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov,
Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat
Shikhalizada.
At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov
(73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for
Azerbaijan.
