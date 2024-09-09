Where To Watch Apple's 'Glowtime' Event In The UAE?

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Today's Glowtime event (September 9) promises to be one of Apple's most exciting announcements in years, as fans and tech enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of the 16 lineup. Scheduled to start at 9pm in the UAE, the event will be live-streamed on Apple's website, YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app.

While iPhone launches always garner global attention, the iPhone 16 models are expected to deliver significant improvements. With larger screens on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, a more powerful A18 chip, and the introduction of Apple's AI capabilities-dubbed Apple Intelligence-this launch is expected to showcase hardware upgrades and the increasing role of artificial intelligence in the Apple ecosystem.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Series

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to feature the new Action button for shortcuts and a Capture button for quick photo access, appealing to photography enthusiasts. The A18 chip will further integrate Apple Intelligence, adding smarter AI features that could revolutionise everyday tasks.

For the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, Apple is set to introduce larger screens, with the Pro Max boasting a 6.9-inch display. Enhanced camera features, including an ultrawide lens and the Pro Max's tetraprism telephoto lens, are among the most anticipated updates.

Apple Watch 10, Ultra 3, and SE 3

In addition to the new iPhones, the Apple Watch lineup is expected to make waves. The Apple Watch 10 could feature a thinner design, longer battery life, and potentially sleep apnea detection. Meanwhile, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 3 will offer a more powerful chip and share the health upgrades of the Watch 10.

The budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 3 may receive a price drop alongside a new plastic design, promising durability and a larger display.

AirPods 4 and iPad Mini 7

AirPods 4 are also on the horizon, with Apple likely to release two new models. Both versions will have a better fit, with one model featuring active noise cancellation for premium audio experiences. The addition of a USB-C charging case signals a shift toward industry-standard charging ports.

The iPad Mini 7 will likely see internal upgrades, including a faster processor and Wi-Fi 6E support, making it more capable than ever. New colour options could also add flair to Apple's compact tablet offering.

How to Watch the Glowtime Event

Apple's Glowtime 2024 event will be live-streamed across multiple platforms, including Apple's official website, YouTube, and the Apple TV app. Fans can tune in at 9pm to catch all the live announcements and product reveals.

