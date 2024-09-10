Pierre's Promise Of The Deep Makes Waves As It Races Toward Bestseller Status

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The Adventures of Pierre and Penny LePockets" continues with a heartwarming sequel, celebrating timeless values through imaginative storytelling

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the overwhelming success of their beloved children's series The Adventures of Pierre and Penny LePockets, the dynamic father-daughter duo, James-Scott Wong and Eugenie Gloria Wong, continue to captivate young readers. After 17-year-old Eugenie's heartwarming Penny's Day on the soared to international bestseller status in nine countries, James-Scott Wong now takes the spotlight with the release of the much-anticipated second book, Pierre's Promise of the Deep, launching today.

The rhyming picture book features the spirited Pierre LePockets in his signature oversized jacket, baggy shorts, and magical pockets overflowing with toys and trinkets. When one of Pierre's beloved toys falls into the deep ocean, he dives after it and finds himself in a vibrant underwater realm filled with extraordinary creatures.

"This is a magical book that both young and old will love," said Martin Cross, author of Olympic Obsession. "The beautifully drawn character of Pierre takes us on a journey filled with determination, discovery, and redemption. Through his adventures, we learn valuable life lessons that are both inspiring and uplifting. James-Scott's passion for changing the world, one step at a time, is evident not only in his professional work but also in his enchanting book series. With its captivating illustrations, this book leaves readers eagerly anticipating the next life lesson James-Scott's upcoming adventures will unveil."

James-Scott drew inspiration for Pierre's Promise of the Deep from his deep commitment to instilling timeless values in the next generation. With the help of his eldest daughter, Eugenie Gloria Wong, their collaboration breathes life into a series that weaves together enchanting adventures and powerful life lessons. Each story, while whimsical, is designed to teach children about courage, integrity, and kindness - values that encourage readers to discover their inner strength and purpose. Through these heartwarming tales, the father-daughter duo seeks to spark meaningful actions that go beyond words.

Throughout Pierre's Promise of the Deep, you will notice a pink rhino hidden on select pages to bring awareness to the Rhino Momma Project, a nonprofit organization in Namibia dedicated to conserving and expanding the white rhino population. James-Scott serves as a Board member and is passionate about conservation. A portion of each book sale supports the Rhino Momma Project.

The first book in the series, Penny's Day on the Farm, written by Eugenie, achieved international bestseller status in nine countries, including the USA, UK, Canada, Brazil, France, Spain, Singapore, Japan, and Australia.

About Pierre's Promise of the Deep

About Penny's Day at the Farm

This rhyming picture book follows Penny, a little girl with a room full of stuffed animals who are her friends. On the evening before her first day of school, the words on a mysterious note whisk her away into a magical realm where animals talk and unexpected friendships blossom. With a newfound friend by her side, Penny navigates how to reach out to others through teamwork, kindness, and embracing new experiences. Order the book here .

About Rhino Momma Project

The Rhino Momma Project is a nonprofit organization established to support the largest White Rhino breeding program in Namibia, who aim to save this magnificent yet sadly endangered White Rhino from extinction through anti-poaching strategies, conservation education, and importantly, breeding new calves to repopulate, Namibia, Africa, and hopefully the world.



Contact: Sarah Robinson

Email:

[email protected]

Phone: (228) 218-2280

SOURCE James-Scott Wong

