Dallas Real Estate Developer Tanya Ragan Of Wildcat Management, Featured On The Crexi Podcast's Women Of Influence Series

Tanya Ragan, President of Wildcat Management, has been selected as one of the top women in commercial to be featured in the exclusive Women of Influence mini-series on The Crexi Podcast: Conversations in All Things Commercial Real Estate . This series, produced in collaboration with GlobeSt, showcases the movers and shakers of the industry, highlighting the achievements and insights of influential female leaders.

Tanya Ragan, President, Wildcat Management

The Women of Influence Podcast Series is an exclusive mini-series of The Crexi Podcast, offering a unique insider's perspective on the commercial real estate industry. Produced in collaboration with GlobeSt, this series was recorded on-site at the Women of Influence conference in Lake Tahoe, California. It spotlights the industry's leading figures, delving into various facets of commercial real estate through conversations with top professionals in the field.

In her episode, Ragan shares her inspiring journey into commercial real estate, offering a behind-the-scenes look at her work revitalizing downtown Dallas. She provides valuable updates on the booming Dallas real estate market, her predictions for its future, and why the city is experiencing unprecedented growth. Additionally, Tanya discusses the top advice for women in CRE and underscores her commitment to celebrating the accomplishments of other women, challenging others in the industry to do the same.

Given the current success and thriving nature of the Texas and Dallas markets , Tanya's insights are particularly timely and relevant, capturing the attention of journalists and industry professionals focused on these dynamic regions.

The podcast episode is now available on YouTube, allowing a wider audience to gain valuable insights from Ms. Ragan's experience and vision. You can listen to the full interview by visiting YouTube - The Crexi Podcast: Conversations in All Things Commercial Real Estate.

About CREXI:

Commercial Real Estate Exchange, Inc. (CREXI) is the commercial real estate industry's fastest-growing marketplace, advanced technology and data platform dedicated to supporting the CRE industry and its stakeholders. Crexi enables commercial real estate professionals to quickly streamline, manage, grow their businesses, and ultimately close deals faster. Since launching in 2015, Crexi has quickly become the most active marketplace in the industry. With millions of users, the platform has helped buyers, tenants and brokers transact and lease on over 500,000 commercial listings totaling more than $1 trillion in property value. Crexi has grown to 150+ employees and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Tanya Ragan:

Tanya Ragan loves the spirit of competition, and the art of the deal. Ragan garnered the power of grit at an early age, paving the way for her famous "never-take-no-for-an-answer" spirit. Known for her business acumen, she travels the country sharing her message about entrepreneurship, female empowerment, business fashion, how to carry yourself authentically, and most of all - to live your life unapologetically. Her magnetic personality, fashion-forward style, and approachable manner provide a relatable mentor for all women. Ms. Ragan is the co-author of the best-selling book Blaze Your Own Trail, a multiple business award winner including the prestigious 2024 Globe Street Women of Influence Award, an honoree of Bisnow for Women Leading Real Estate, and is ranked in the Top 100 Commercial Real Estate Influencers by The Business Journal.

About Wildcat Management:

Wildcat Management, led by Tanya Ragan , is a Dallas-based real estate development firm known for its commitment to revitalizing urban areas and creating dynamic, sustainable communities. With a track record of successful projects, Wildcat Management continues to set the standard for innovative and impactful development in the Dallas Fort Worth area and beyond.

