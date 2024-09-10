Foreign Minister, Egyptian Counterpart Urge Action To Stop Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing cooperation and consultation on regional developments.



The meeting, held at Al Tahrir Palace in Cairo, focused on intensifying efforts to stop the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Safadi expressed Jordan's "strong" support for Egypt's efforts, alongside Qatar and the US, to secure an immediate and lasting ceasefire while ensuring the continuous delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

The two ministers also discussed the agenda for the upcoming Arab League Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, emphasising the need for Arab foreign ministers to prioritise consultations on the Palestinian issue and the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, in light of Israeli attacks that have caused "unprecedented suffering and a humanitarian catastrophe."

They also warned of escalating tensions in the region that could lead to a broader conflict, particularly given the recent surge in Israeli military actions, calling for urgent efforts to prevent further deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation.

The ministers stressed that ending the aggression on Gaza and alleviating the resulting humanitarian disaster are essential steps toward de-escalation. They also condemned Israel's "grave" violations of international and humanitarian law.

Safadi and Abdelatty also highlighted the need to resolve the root causes of the conflict by ending the Israeli occupation and restoring the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, reaffirming their commitment to the two-state solution, based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

On Tuesday, Safadi will hold a series of bilateral meetings and participate in multilateral talks with Arab foreign ministers during the 162nd regular session of the Arab League Council.



The discussions aim to enhance collective efforts to address the pressing challenges facing the region.



