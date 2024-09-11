EU Ready To Hold Iran Accountable Over Missile Supplies To Russia - Envoy To UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union is“very concerned” about Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.

This was stated by the EU Permanent Representative to the UN, Stavros Lambrinidis, who spoke at the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday, September 10, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We are very concerned by the recent reports indicating that Iran has supplied Russia with ballistic missiles. If confirmed true, this delivery would represent a substantive material escalation in Iran's support for Russia's illegal war of aggression," Lambrinidis said.

He emphasized that the EU "will remain vigilant and if necessary, will respond swiftly and in coordination with international partners". "We call upon all countries, including the DPRK and Belarus, to refrain from any actions that may amount to complicity in Russia's aggression against Ukraine," the diplomat said.

As reported, on September 9, the temporary charge d'affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ukraine, Shahriyar Amuzeghar, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in the view of reports on the possible supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia. The relevant commentary by MFA Ukraine of September 7 was handed over to the Iranian diplomat, with a stern warning that, in case Iran's supply of ballistic weapons to the aggressor state is confirmed, this will have devastating and irreparable consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian relations.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Tuesday, the US administration officially confirmed earlier reports of Iran's handover of ballistic missiles to Russia.