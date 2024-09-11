340 People Die As Result Of Floods In Chad
by Naira Afandieva
Floods killed at least 340 people in Chad, Jens Larke,
spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian
Affairs (OCHA), told in a briefing, Azernews
reports.
"At the end of last month, we reported that more than 964,000
people in Chad were affected by torrential rains and severe
flooding. According to Chadian authorities, that number has now
reached nearly 1.5 million, and at least 340 people have died,” the
UN official said.
OCHA predicts a worsening food situation in the country, where
3.4 million people are already facing acute hunger, the highest
level of food insecurity ever recorded in Chad. The administration
increased the financing of response measures from 5 million dollars
to 8 million dollars by allocating additional funds from the UN
fund.
