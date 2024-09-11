عربي


340 People Die As Result Of Floods In Chad

9/11/2024 12:14:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) by Naira Afandieva

Floods killed at least 340 people in Chad, Jens Larke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told in a briefing, Azernews reports.

"At the end of last month, we reported that more than 964,000 people in Chad were affected by torrential rains and severe flooding. According to Chadian authorities, that number has now reached nearly 1.5 million, and at least 340 people have died,” the UN official said.

OCHA predicts a worsening food situation in the country, where 3.4 million people are already facing acute hunger, the highest level of food insecurity ever recorded in Chad. The administration increased the financing of response measures from 5 million dollars to 8 million dollars by allocating additional funds from the UN fund.

AzerNews

