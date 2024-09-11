Authorities Recommend Hasidic Pilgrims Refrain From Pilgrimage To Uman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Cherkasy Region Governor Ihor Taburets has called on Hasidic pilgrims to refrain from the pilgrimage to Uman for the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

He announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As in the previous years of the war, we first of all recommend believers to consider the security situation in our country and refrain from visiting Uman. Regular Russian and damage to civilian objects, provocations are not just scaremongering, but Ukrainian everyday life, unfortunately. [...] However, we understand that, despite the warning, some of the believers will still visit the cult place for them. So we have to be ready," Taburets said.

He noted that together with the local authorities, heads of the security sector, the medical industry, and utility workers, are resolving all issues.

"Measures are comprehensive. Of course, security will be tightened as much as possible. We will provide more details in the future. The emphasis is also on shelters. We are finalizing this moment with concerned services -- this is what today's special commission emphasized. We are also focusing on other areas: from the provision of medical assistance to sanitary and epidemiological well-being," Taburets said.

He added that during the pilgrimage, an operational headquarters would be deployed to coordinate the work.

Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky predicted that twice as many Hasidic pilgrims would come to Uman this year compared to last year.

In early April, nearly 2,000 Hasidic pilgrims came to Uman to celebrate the birthday of their spiritual mentor Rabi Nachman.

This year, Rosh Hashanah will be celebrated from October 2 to 4.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Interior Ministry

