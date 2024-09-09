'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack': Netflix Series Faces Legal Action From ANI For THIS Reason; Read More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The series "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack" is embroiled in a dispute after the news agency ANI filed a lawsuit alleging copyright and trademark infringement. The creators of the series have been accused of utilizing material from ANI, a well-known Indian news service, without authorization. This includes videos with important individuals including Masood Azhar, General Pervez Musharraf, and former Prime Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The controversy centers around ANI's claim that the series incorporated its archival footage without securing the necessary licenses or agreements. This footage, which captures significant moments related to the 1999 Kandahar hijacking incident, is crucial to ANI's news coverage and, according to the agency, is protected under copyright and trademark laws.



ALSO READ:

Naseeruddin Shah reveals disturbing fear of 'Islamophobia Wave' after 1999 Kandahar Hijacking

ANI argues that the unauthorized use of this material not only violates its intellectual property rights but also misrepresents the context and significance of the footage.







In response to the case, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Netflix and the other producers of the series, directing them to respond to the allegations. The court has scheduled a hearing on the matter for Friday, which will determine the next steps in this legal confrontation.

The resolution of this case may set a precedent for how news footage is used in entertainment. It underscores the escalating conflict between content creators and news agencies over archival material, spotlighting concerns about intellectual property and media responsibilities.

ALSO READ:

'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack' row: Netflix agrees to mention real names of hijackers to opening disclaimer



