Kerala: Director Ranjith Gets Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Harassment Case Filed By Kozhikode Man

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: The Principal District Court of Kozhikode has granted anticipatory bail to director Ranjith for 30 days in connection with a harassment complaint filed by a Kozhikode native man. The bail was granted with a of Rs. 50,000 from two sureties.

The complaint, lodged by a youth from Mankavu in Kozhikode, alleges that Ranjith sexually harassed him in 2012 in Bengaluru. The Kozhikode Kasaba have registered a case against Ranjith, charging him with sexual harassment.

This is the second case filed against Ranjith, with the first one being filed by a Bengali actress who alleged that he approached her with sexual intentions during an audition in Kochi. She alleged that he inappropriately touched her hands, wrists, neck, and hair, and treated her with disrespect.

According to the youth's complaint, he met Ranjith during a film shoot in Kozhikode and was invited to his hotel room, where he was allegedly forced to drink alcohol and then sexually assaulted.



Ranjith had previously applied for anticipatory bail in the case filed by the Bengali actress, which was granted by the High Court. The court observed that the charges against Ranjith were such that bail can be allowed, and therefore anticipatory bail was granted.

The court, at the stage of consideration, remarked that this is a case where bail could be granted, and there was no need for anticipatory bail as no additional sections had been added to the charges against Ranjith.

