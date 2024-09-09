Morocco reports 11 dead, 9 missing due to heavy rains, floods

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Interior Ministry of Morocco reported a provisional count of at least 11 people killed and nine others missing due to severe torrential rains that struck southern regions of the country. The fatalities include seven individuals from Tata province, while the remaining four, which include a foreign national, were found in the provinces of Errachidia and Tiznit. The spokesperson for the ministry, Rachid El Khalfi, also noted that the missing persons are spread across the provinces of Tata, Errachidia, and Taroudant, highlighting the widespread impact of the severe weather conditions.



The heavy rains have caused considerable material damage across the affected areas. Approximately 40 homes have collapsed, and 93 road sections have sustained damage. Although traffic has been restored on 53 of these road sections, the rains have also led to significant disruptions in essential services, including electricity, drinking water supply networks, and telephone communications. The extent of the damage underscores the severity of the weather event and its impact on local infrastructure.



In response to the crisis, the Ministry of Equipment and Water has mobilized nearly 200 personnel along with 96 earthmoving machines to aid in the restoration of traffic and repair of damaged infrastructure in the affected regions. These efforts are crucial to reestablishing normalcy and ensuring the safety of the residents in the wake of the destructive weather event.



The Interior Ministry has issued a cautionary note to local residents and visitors, urging them to exercise extreme care due to the ongoing unstable weather conditions. The spokesperson emphasized the importance of adhering to guidelines and instructions issued by authorities to navigate the situation safely and minimize further risks.

