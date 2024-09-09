Over 20 pass away, 100 sustain injuries in attack by paramilitary RSF in central Sudan

(MENAFN) On Sunday, more than 20 civilians were killed and over 100 others were in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Sinnar city in central Sudan, according to reports from local aid groups. The Sinnar Youth Gathering, a local volunteer organization, detailed that the RSF launched indiscriminate artillery shelling on both the Sinnar market and the Al-Muwazafeen neighborhood. This attack has been described as a "massacre" by the non-governmental Sudanese Doctors Network, which reported that at least 21 people were killed and over 70 others were injured due to the shelling.



The RSF has not yet provided any comments or official statements regarding the incident. Since June, the RSF has gained control over large portions of Sinnar state, including its capital city, Singa. In contrast, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) maintain control over the eastern part of the state. The International Organization for Migration estimates that the ongoing conflict in Sinnar has led to the displacement of more than 725,000 individuals, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.



The conflict in Sudan, which began on April 15, 2023, has plunged the country into a deadly struggle between the SAF and the RSF, resulting in at least 16,650 fatalities. According to the latest data from the United Nations, approximately 10.7 million people are internally displaced within Sudan, while around 2.2 million have sought refuge in neighboring countries, highlighting the widespread impact of the violence on the civilian population.

