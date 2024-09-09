24th China International Fair for Investment, Trade commences in Xiamen

(MENAFN) The 24th China International Fair for and Trade (CIFIT) commenced on Sunday in Xiamen, located in Fujian Province on China’s eastern coast. Spanning approximately 120,000 square meters, this four-day event has attracted participants from 119 countries and regions. Notably, around 80 percent of these participants are from countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), underscoring the event's significance in fostering international cooperation and investment.



This year's CIFIT places a strong emphasis on contemporary themes such as the digital economy, new energy, and green innovation. The fair is anticipated to facilitate over 80 investment events and roadshow activities, providing a robust platform for showcasing and discussing cutting-edge developments in these key areas. By focusing on these forward-looking sectors, CIFIT aims to drive meaningful investment and collaboration that align with global trends toward sustainability and technological advancement.



Since its inception in 1997, CIFIT has been organized by the Ministry of Commerce and has evolved into a crucial venue for promoting investment and supporting global economic growth. The fair has gained a reputation for its role in connecting investors with opportunities and fostering international business relations, thereby contributing to the broader goals of economic development and cross-border cooperation.



Overall, CIFIT continues to serve as a pivotal event in the global investment landscape, offering valuable opportunities for dialogue and partnership among international stakeholders. Its focus on digital and green innovations reflects a commitment to addressing contemporary challenges and leveraging emerging trends for sustainable development.

