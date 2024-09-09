Foreign Ministry Confirms Ongoing Investigation Into King Hussein Bridge Shooting Incident

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra) -- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has announced that authorities are actively investigating the incident in which a Jordanian discharged firearms into the Palestinian side of the King Hussein Bridge, an area under Israeli control, resulting in the death of three Israelis.According to the ministry's spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, initial investigations have determined that the incident, which also resulted in the death of the shooter, was an isolated act.The Ministry reiterated Jordan's unequivocal stance against violence and the targeting of civilians, regardless of the circumstances, and called for addressing the underlying causes and escalation factors that contribute to such incidents.Qudah emphasized Jordan's ongoing regional and international efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, halt the escalating tensions in the West Bank, and initiate a comprehensive political effort aimed at a just and enduring peace.This peace, he noted, should be based on the two-state solution, ensuring the stability of the entire region and mitigating the cycles of violence and extremism that impact everyone.He underscored that a fair and comprehensive peace, which honors the rights of the Palestinian people and establishes an independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the pre-June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is essential for achieving regional security and stability. This approach is viewed as the only way to end the spread of violence and conflict in the region.Ambassador Qudah also reiterated Jordan's concerns over the ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza, the severe escalation in the occupied West Bank, and attacks on religious sites in Jerusalem, emphasizing the broader implications of these actions for regional stability.