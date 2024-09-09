2nd Edition of Youth Knowledge Forum Concludes in Egypt with Inspiring Success Stories

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 05 September 2024 - The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), concluded the second edition of the Youth Knowledge Forum (YKF), which was held in Egypt on 2 and 3 September and hosted by the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS).

As a key highlight of the event, the MOYS launched the Egyptian Youth Knowledge (EYK) Bureau initiative, which was a significant achievement for the YKF. The EYK Bureau aims to support the development of Egyptian youth and enhance their skills across all fields.

In collaboration with stakeholders, the Bureau works towards developing a national vision that will elevate Egypt’s knowledge ranking globally, and raise awareness of the crucial role of knowledge and sustainability in today’s world. The initiative empowers young people by refining their skills in all areas of knowledge and equipping them to meet the demands of the international labor market. The EYK Bureau also seeks to create a network of partnerships among key players in the knowledge sector to advance Egypt’s knowledge development and connect youth with industry experts and visionaries.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said: "The launch of the EYK Bureau is expected to bolster the role of youth in supporting communities by equipping them with the knowledge and abilities to cope with rapid changes and mounting challenges in various fields. As a continuation of the UAE and Egypt’s cooperative efforts, we are pleased to witness the launch of this transformative initiative. It aligns with the YKF’s mission to see all Arab youth actively participating in their communities, prepared to compete on global scale, and qualified to support the long-term growth of their nation. The EYK Bureau will also act as a knowledge hub, offering the youth endless possibilities to advance their abilities, embrace their creative ideas, and accomplish their goals in the fields of entrepreneurship, technology, and science.”

In turn, Fathi Emad, Manager of the EYK Bureau, said: "We are grateful to the MBRF for its tremendous support and willingness to collaborate with us in creating the EYK Bureau, which is an expansion of the numerous innovative knowledge projects that the Foundation has spearheaded. The Bureau will collaborate with the MBRF, the Global Knowledge Project, UNDP, and the MOYS to establish a solid foundation for the younger generation to grow and thrive in the modern world.”

The vision of the Bureau is to prepare a capable generation that can adapt to global changes and meet the demands of the international labor market by making knowledge accessible to everyone without discrimination and emphasizing the significance of knowledge in all spheres of life.

The closing day of the forum, titled ‘Success Stories by Inspiring Youth,’ featured six successful young individuals sharing their stories: Dr. Abanob Gamal, a Pharmacist named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for business and economy; Mustafa Abd Ellatif, CEO and Co-Founder of EYouth; Yasmin Alshaikh, Learning and Development Specialist at Al Futtaim Group; Eng. Hassan Khaled Sabt, President of the Dubai Youth Council; Ahmed Hamouda, Co-Founder and CEO of Thndr Securities Brokerage; and Hadeer Shalaby, Founder and CEO of Freeziana.

Dr. Abanob Gamal discussed his journey and the obstacles he faced before receiving recognition from Forbes, emphasizing that persistence and hard work are key to realizing one’s goals. He also stated that young leaders should cultivate qualities such as contentment, self-awareness, wisdom, optimism, and hard work to thrive in a competitive environment.

Mustafa Abd Ellatif provided an overview of EYouth, an emerging social enterprise aimed at empowering Egyptian youth, training them, and helping them succeed in the job market. He emphasized how his dedication to enhancing young people’s abilities has helped create a new generation of leaders equipped to meet the demands of the labor market and excel across various industries. EYouth serves as a vital platform for young people to acquire necessary skills and build strong professional networks, supporting the long-term growth of Egyptian society.

Yasmin Alshaikh shared her success story and urged young people to nurture their creative and innovative abilities. She also emphasized how the UAE’s wise leadership supports youth through initiatives launched by the Federal Youth Authority.

Yasmin further noted that she participated in COP28, hosted by the UAE in 2023, alongside the Dubai Youth Council, engaging in several workshops and debates. She also represented Al Futtaim Group at the Sustainable Development Goals Conference in Frankfurt, marking a significant milestone in her professional journey.

Eng. Hassan Khaled Sabt shared his success story and underscored the vital role of volunteer work in achieving both professional and personal success. He explained how he secured an appointment as President of the Dubai Youth Council in 2023 by continuously working on himself. He recounted how his journey to success began in his first year at university, when he established the university’s Youth Department, where he served as the Head of the Media Department and began volunteering with youth councils. After graduation, he worked as an engineer at the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and chaired the DEWA Youth Council.

Eng. Hassan Khaled Sabt also highlighted key similarities between the objectives of the YKF and those of the Dubai Youth Council, as both aim to empower youth by equipping them with self-confidence, requisite skills, and experiences to become future leaders. He noted that one of his early achievements with the council was the establishment of the first retreat dedicated to Dubai’s youth, focusing on six main areas aimed at empowering them.

Ahmed Hamouda discussed the initial stages of his educational and professional journey, leading up to the establishment of Thndr Securities Brokerage. He shared insights into key professional milestones, such as securing the first funding round for Thndr in 2019, the diverse challenges he faced, and how he overcame them. He also highlighted the company’s recent deals and funding rounds, as well as future expansion plans, while sharing valuable insights on various economic challenges impacting youth.

Hadeer Shalaby recounted how the company was established to preserve local handicraft traditions and expand the reach of Egyptian products both regionally and globally. She stated that Freeziana has emerged as a groundbreaking platform in Egypt, dedicated solely to promoting handicrafts and empowering local artisans, particularly women, by offering economic and technological support. The website skillfully markets unique handmade creations, photographs them, facilitates shipping, and helps artisans stay ahead of the latest trends and demands.

Lamiaa Khairat delivered a session titled ‘UNDP Shababeek Youth Project,’ highlighting the significance of youth initiatives in the Arab world. She discussed various initiatives undertaken by the UNDP across approximately 170 nations and regions. The program aims to eliminate poverty, reduce inequality and exclusion, and enhance crisis management capabilities, enabling countries to sustain their progress. Khairat also underscored how the UNDP assists nations in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and highlighted the program’s focus on addressing key deterrents to human development in the Arab region.

The YKF concluded with the ‘Open Dialogue with Young Participants on Future Aspirations’ session, featuring Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Adviser and Project Manager of the Knowledge Project at the UNDP. Dr. Torky addressed key barriers that often impede the progress of Arab youth in the international labor market and emphasized the importance of drawing inspiration from the exemplary young role models showcased during the YKF. He reiterated the vital role youth engagement in volunteering initiatives plays in enhancing their prospects.

He encouraged Arab youth to leverage opportunities provided by the UNDP in cooperation with its partners, especially the FutureSkills4all initiative, which aims to equip Arab youth with essential digital and professional skills to help them secure lucrative job opportunities.

The YKF attracted officials, youth, and representatives from knowledge, scientific, and developmental organizations across Egypt. The event sparked productive discussions on education, technology, future jobs, and youth involvement in decision-making, inspiring attendees with stories of young leaders who have made notable contributions to their fields.





