The Ultimate Guide To Making Soft And Spongy Idlis

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Do you want to make soft and spongy idlis at home? This article provides tips and tricks on how to make perfect idlis every time. From choosing the right rice to the grinding process, learn the secrets to achieving hotel-style idlis in your own kitchen.

South Indian food lovers definitely eat idlis. There are those who prepare idlis at least two or three times a week. Idlis are great for breakfast or lunch. However, the idlis in hotels and restaurants are very soft and spongy. But the idlis we prepare at home are hard and come out differently. But if you follow some tips, you can also make soft idlis. Let's find out what to do for this now.



1. Basmati rice should not be used even by mistake to make soft, spongy idlis. Some people also use basmati rice for idli. But this will not make the idlis properly. To make perfect idlis, you should use idli rice or parboiled rice. Alternatively, medium or small grain rice flour can also be used for idli. These will make the idlis soft. 2) When preparing idli batter, pay attention to the quantity of rice and washed lentils. Always use one cup of legumes for every two cups of rice. Always use fresh lentils to make idlis soft and spongy.

3) Do not use a food processor to grind the soaked rice. Use a grinder for these. Add some cool water to the flour to grind the lentils and rice. Also, use cold water while grinding the flour to prevent the mixture from heating up. This flour should be cold or at room temperature. 4. Fenugreek seeds help a lot in making idlis soft. So soak one and a half to two teaspoons of fenugreek seeds along with rice and lentils and grind them. Fenugreek seeds not only make idlis soft but also taste good.

5. To make your idlis soft, after grinding the lentils and rice, beat both with your hands for five minutes. Then cover and let it ferment. This mixing allows enough air to enter the flour. This helps to soften the idlis. Never use plastic or airtight containers for the fermentation process.



Benefits of eating idlis Health experts say that eating fermented idlis or dosas boosts our immunity. It is beneficial for those with low immunity power to eat these. These keep you away from many infections and seasonal diseases.



Also, eating idlis reduces obesity and excess weight. These are also beneficial for you to lose weight. Idlis are steamed. There are no problems with eating them. Eating these keeps our stomach full for a long time. Also, you can't eat too much. This means they also help you lose weight healthily. Did you know? Eating fermented idlis also boosts your metabolism. Idlis are very easy to digest. They also reduce fat in your body. They help you lose weight healthily.