Haryana Election 2024: AAP Names 20 Candidates Amid Seat-Sharing Issues With Congress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled its initial list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly on Monday, even as seat-sharing discussions with the continue. Notable candidates include Anurag Dhandha for Kalayat, Vikas Nehra for Meham, and Bijender Hooda for Rohtak, among others.

As the Haryana Assembly elections draw closer, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has ramped up efforts to secure a pre-poll alliance with the Congress. AAP's Haryana state unit chief, Sushil Gupta, warned on Monday that if no agreement is finalized by the end of the day, the party would proceed with announcing candidates for all 90 Assembly seats.

The deadline for submitting nominations for the Haryana elections is set for 12 September, with polling scheduled for 5 October. Talks between the Congress and AAP have hit a standstill over seat-sharing, with AAP reportedly asking for 10 seats while the Congress has proposed five, according to sources from the AAP quoted by PTI.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, engaged in alliance talks with Congress leaders, stated on Sunday that both parties are making efforts to set aside personal ambitions in order to forge a coalition for the Haryana elections. Though a consensus has not yet been reached, Chadha highlighted the positive progress of the discussions and expressed optimism for a favorable resolution. He also made it clear that AAP will only proceed with the alliance if it proves mutually beneficial for both sides.

