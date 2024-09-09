Sybiha Urges Partners To Expand Investment In Ukrainian Arms Producers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine has called on international partners to increase investments in Ukrainian arms manufacturers.

The head of Ukrainian made the statement via X , Ukrinform reports.

"The best way to ramp up military aid to Ukraine right now is to buy weapons for Ukrainian warriors from Ukrainian manufacturers. Our defense is growing at a rapid pace and can produce much more with additional investment. It is also faster and cheaper for our partners," the minister noted.

Sybiha added that every dollar or euro invested today in Ukrainian weapons for Ukrainian soldiers is the best security investment in long-term Euro-Atlantic stability.

"Some of our partners already buy from Ukrainian manufacturers. We urge them to increase investment, and others to follow suit," said the head of the Ministry.

