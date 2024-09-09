Six Executed In Iran, Including Afghan National

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The human rights organization Haal-Vash has reported that six prisoners, including an Afghan national, were executed by the Islamic Republic at the central prison in Zahedan.

In a statement released on Monday, September 9, the organization confirmed that the execution of these six individuals, including the Afghan citizen, took place at the central prison in Zahedan.

According to the human rights organization, the Afghan national was identified as Noor Mohammad Noori, who was executed on charges related to drug offenses. He was from Nimroz province and had been detained in 2020 for drug-related crimes.

The organization identified three other individuals executed as Saeed Hosseini, Farzad Sanjooli, and a person with the last name“Rooidini.”

The increase in executions in Iran, including those of Afghan citizens, has become a significant concern among human rights organizations. Previously, UN human rights experts had warned about a dramatic rise in executions in Iran, noting that 400 people, including 15 women, have been executed this year alone.

Reports indicate that 11 Afghan nationals were executed last month in Iran on drug-related charges. Human rights organizations continue to call for a halt to the death penalty for all condemned individuals in Iran.

