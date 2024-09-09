Vastu Tips For Money Transactions: Best And Worst Times To Attract Prosperity

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) According to Vastu Shastra, adhering to the right time for money transactions is crucial for attracting positivity and prosperity into your home. Engaging in dealings during inauspicious times can lead to financial troubles. Discover the auspicious timings for money transactions as per Vastu.

Following Vastu principles can significantly impact your home and life, bringing positivity and prosperity. Vastu Shastra outlines rules and timings for money transactions, adhering to which can help avoid financial troubles.

If these Vastu rules regarding money transactions are not followed, poverty may reside in the house. Learn the right time for money transactions according to Vastu. When should you lend money and when should you avoid it?

Evening Time: Avoid financial transactions during the evening. The time after sunset is considered inauspicious for money transactions.

Transacting immediately after sunrise is also prohibited. This time is considered less favorable for financial activities.

Brahma Muhurta, the time about one and a half hours before sunrise, is traditionally meant for spirituality and is not considered right for financial transactions.

According to Vastu Shastra and traditional beliefs, transacting money during these inauspicious times can lead to various financial troubles. It is believed that transacting money during these periods can displease Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity.

Before Sunrise: In the morning, before sunrise, is considered an auspicious time to settle financial transactions.

The time a few hours after sunrise and before sunset is also considered right for money-related activities.