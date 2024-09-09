Delhi Excise Policy Case: High Court Grants Bail To Liquor Businessman, AAP Volunteer Amid ED Probe

( MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi High Court on Monday granted bail to two individuals in connection with the excise policy 'scam' case. Liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru and AAP volunteer Chanpreet Singh Rayat are currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate for links to a money-laundering case.

