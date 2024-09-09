عربي


Economic Calendar For The Week: Inflation And Growth Insights


9/9/2024 3:30:26 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The week of September 9-13, 2024, brings crucial economic data releases worldwide.

Investors should watch these events closely as they may impact financial markets and economic outlooks.

Brazil releases its Focus Report, IGP-M preview, and IPCA inflation data. The IBC-Br economic activity index caps off the week.

Mexico reports its Consumer Price Index and industrial production figures. Germany publishes final August CPI numbers.

China releases trade balance, industrial production, retail sales, and unemployment data. The European Central Ban announces its monetary policy decision on Thursday.

The United States shares consumer credit, CPI, PPI, jobless claims, and consumer sentiment data.

These indicators offer vital insights into inflation trends, economic growth, and monetary policy directions globally.


Economic Calendar for the Week from September 9 to September 13, 2024
Monday, September 9
Brazil


  • 8:00 AM: FGV: IPC-S (weekly)
  • 8:25 AM: BCB: Focus Report (weekly)
  • 3:00 PM: Secex: Trade Balance (weekly)

Mexico

  • 9:00 AM: Consumer Price Index (Aug)

United States

  • 4:00 PM: Fed: Consumer Credit (Jul)

Tuesday, September 10
Brazil

  • 5:00 AM: FIPE: IPC (weekly)
  • 8:00 AM: FGV: IGP-M (1st preview) (Sep)
  • 9:00 AM: IBGE: IPCA (Aug)

Germany

  • 3:00 AM: Consumer Price Index (Aug) - final

Mexico

  • 12:00 PM: International Reserves (weekly)

China

  • Trade Balance (Aug)

Wednesday, September 11
Brazil

  • 9:00 AM: IBGE: Monthly Services Survey (Jul)
  • 10:00 AM: CNI: Industrial Entrepreneur Confidence Index - ICEI (Sep)
  • 2:30 PM: BCB: Foreign Exchange Flow (weekly)

Mexico

  • 9:00 AM: Industrial Production (Jul)

United States

  • 9:30 AM: Consumer Price Index (Aug)

Thursday, September 12
Brazil

  • 9:00 AM: IBGE: Monthly Trade Survey (Jul)
  • 9:00 AM: Conab: 12th Grain Crop Survey 2023/2024

Eurozone

  • 9:15 AM: Central Bank will announce monetary policy decision

United States

  • 9:30 AM: Producer Price Index (Aug)
  • 9:30 AM: Jobless Claims (weekly)
  • 3:00 PM: Treasury: Monthly Fiscal Result (Aug)

Friday, September 13
Brazil

  • 9:00 AM: BCB: IBC-Br Economic Activity Index (Jul)
  • 9:00 AM: IBGE: Monthly Industrial Survey - Regional (Jul)

Eurozone

  • 6:00 AM: Industrial Production (Jul)

United States

  • 11:00 AM: University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index (Sep) - preliminary

China

  • 11:00 PM: Industrial Production (Aug)
  • 11:00 PM: Retail Sales (Aug)
  • 11:00 PM: Fixed Asset Investment (Aug)
  • 11:00 PM: Unemployment Rate (Aug)

During the week
China

  • Aggregate Credit (Aug)
  • New Loans (Aug)

The Rio Times

