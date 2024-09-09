Economic Calendar For The Week: Inflation And Growth Insights

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The week of September 9-13, 2024, brings crucial economic data releases worldwide.



Investors should watch these events closely as they may impact markets and economic outlooks.



Brazil releases its Focus Report, IGP-M preview, and IPCA inflation data. The IBC-Br economic activity caps off the week.



Mexico reports its Consumer Price Index and industrial production figures. Germany publishes final August CPI numbers.



China releases trade balance, industrial production, retail sales, and unemployment data. The European Central Ban announces its monetary policy decision on Thursday.



The United States shares consumer credit, CPI, PPI, jobless claims, and consumer sentiment data.



These indicators offer vital insights into inflation trends, economic growth, and monetary policy directions globally.





Economic Calendar for the Week from September 9 to September 13, 2024

Monday, September 9

Brazil







8:00 AM: FGV: IPC-S (weekly)



8:25 AM: BCB: Focus Report (weekly)

3:00 PM: Secex: Trade Balance (weekly)





9:00 AM: Consumer Price Index (Aug)





4:00 PM: Fed: Consumer Credit (Jul)







5:00 AM: FIPE: IPC (weekly)



8:00 AM: FGV: IGP-M (1st preview) (Sep)

9:00 AM: IBGE: IPCA (Aug)





3:00 AM: Consumer Price Index (Aug) - final





12:00 PM: International Reserves (weekly)





Trade Balance (Aug)







9:00 AM: IBGE: Monthly Services Survey (Jul)



10:00 AM: CNI: Industrial Entrepreneur Confidence Index - ICEI (Sep)

2:30 PM: BCB: Foreign Exchange Flow (weekly)





9:00 AM: Industrial Production (Jul)





9:30 AM: Consumer Price Index (Aug)







9:00 AM: IBGE: Monthly Trade Survey (Jul)

9:00 AM: Conab: 12th Grain Crop Survey 2023/2024





9:15 AM: Central Bank will announce monetary policy decision







9:30 AM: Producer Price Index (Aug)



9:30 AM: Jobless Claims (weekly)

3:00 PM: Treasury: Monthly Fiscal Result (Aug)







9:00 AM: BCB: IBC-Br Economic Activity Index (Jul)

9:00 AM: IBGE: Monthly Industrial Survey - Regional (Jul)





6:00 AM: Industrial Production (Jul)





11:00 AM: University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index (Sep) - preliminary







11:00 PM: Industrial Production (Aug)



11:00 PM: Retail Sales (Aug)



11:00 PM: Fixed Asset Investment (Aug)

11:00 PM: Unemployment Rate (Aug)







Aggregate Credit (Aug)

New Loans (Aug)

