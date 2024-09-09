National Athletes Participate In World Nomadic Games
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 5th World Nomadic Games have kicked off with a grand opening
ceremony at the Astana Arena Stadium in Kazakhstan,
Azernews reports.
The large-scale event marked the beginning of a week-long
celebration of traditional sports and cultural heritage, featuring
athletes from 89 countries.
At the ceremony held at the "Astana Arena" stadium, a ceremonial
parade of the participating countries was first held. Among the
athletes who passed in front of the tribunes were also Azerbaijani
athletes.
The national flag of Kazakhstan was brought to the opening
ceremony and the flag of the World Nomadic Games was raised in the
air. Also, the National Anthem of Kazakhstan and the anthem of the
World Nomadic Games were played.
Speaking at the ceremony, the President of Kazakhstan
Kasim-Jomart Tokayev officially declared the games open, followed
by speeches from Roman Sklyar, chairman of the Organizing
Committee, and Bilal Erdogan, president of the World Ethno Sport
Confederation. The ceremony also saw the attendance of high-ranking
dignitaries from various countries, including the head of
Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, the chairman of the People's Council
of Turkmenistan, Gurbangulu Berdimahammadov, and others.
The games will feature 21 types of competitions across various
sports grounds in Astana, including horse racing, national
wrestling, traditional intellectual games, martial arts, and more.
One of the unique aspects of the event is the ethno-village
"Köşpendiler Elemi" ("World of Nomads"), which demonstrates the
rich culture and traditions of nomadic peoples.
Azerbaijan is represented by 54 athletes in 8 sports at the
games, which will run until September 13. With 97 sets of medals up
for grabs in 21 sports, participants from around the world are
gearing up for an exciting competition.
The V World Nomadic Games promises to showcase the best of
traditional sports and cultural heritage from around the world.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN09092024000195011045ID1108650581
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.