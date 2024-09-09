Eleven Civilians Injured In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eleven people were in the Russian shelling of the Kherson region on Sunday, September 8.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Antonivka, Beryslav, Veletenske, Havrylivka, Honcharne, Komyshany, Mykilske, Mylove, Pryozerne, Poniativka, Novokairy, Novoberyslav, Shevchenkivka, Kachkarivka, Stanislav, Sadove, Odradokamianka, Tokarivka, Zmiivka and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

Russians kill three residents ofregion in past day

The Russian military hit neighborhoods in the region, including a multi-storey building, nine private houses, a shop, a gas pipeline and cars.

As a result of Russian aggression, 11 people were injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, a man stepped on an unknown explosive in the Kherson region.