Eleven Civilians Injured In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region In Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eleven people were injured in the Russian shelling of the Kherson region on Sunday, September 8.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a facebook post, Ukrinform reports.
According to him, Antonivka, Beryslav, Veletenske, Havrylivka, Honcharne, Komyshany, Mykilske, Mylove, Pryozerne, Poniativka, Novokairy, Novoberyslav, Shevchenkivka, Kachkarivka, Stanislav, Sadove, Odradokamianka, Tokarivka, Zmiivka and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.
The Russian military hit neighborhoods in the region, including a multi-storey building, nine private houses, a shop, a gas pipeline and cars.
As a result of Russian aggression, 11 people were injured.
As reported by Ukrinform, a man stepped on an unknown explosive in the Kherson region.
