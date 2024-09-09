Jordan closes King Hussein Bridge after killing of 3 Israeli guards

(MENAFN) The Jordanian Bridges Security Department, part of the Public Security Directorate, has once again closed the King Hussein Bridge (also known as the Allenby or Karama Bridge) between Jordan and Israel. The closure, which began on Monday morning, affects both passenger and cargo movement and will remain in place until further notice. This decision follows the killing of three Israeli guards by a Jordanian truck driver near the King Hussein Bridge on Sunday.



A spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate confirmed that while the bridge will reopen for passenger traffic on Monday at 10:00 a.m., it will remain closed for freight traffic. Jordanian authorities had already begun investigating the incident, which took place at the border crossing between Jordan and the occupied West Bank.



On Sunday evening, Jordan announced the results of its initial investigation into the shooting. The Jordanian Ministry of Interior identified the shooter as Maher Diab Hussein Al-Jazi, a Jordanian citizen from the Al-Hussainiya area in Ma'an Governorate. Al-Jazi was driving a cargo vehicle transporting goods from Jordan to the West Bank when the incident occurred.



The ministry stated that early findings suggest the shooting was an individual act. Investigations are ongoing to uncover more details. Authorities are coordinating to repatriate the body of the shooter for burial in Jordan. Additionally, all Jordanian drivers who were questioned in connection with the incident have been released, and more than 100 trucks returned to Jordan on Sunday.

