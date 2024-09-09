Announcing Searchr Video Search Software, Nvme RAID Storage And Fast Networking For Editors That Fits In A Backpack!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SearchrTM by Axle AI is a revolutionary portable system that combines MAM software, NVMe RAID storage and fast networking.

SearchrTM by Axle AI with connectivity diagram is launching at IBC 2024.

Axle AI Premiere panel with frame and comments

5, 10 and 20 Terabyte systems start at $4,995 including Axle AI's advanced MAM software, easy shared edit workflows, and superfast Thunderbolt 4 and 10GigE.

- Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Axle AI , the pioneer in AI-powered MAM software, today launched SearchrTM, a revolutionary system that integrates Axle AI's media search and management software with fast, high capacity network storage in a small unit weighing 5 pounds that fits in a backpack. Searchr will be demonstrated at Axle AI's booth at this week's IBC Conference in Amsterdam – Hall 7, booth 7.D12 and is available for immediate purchase. It brings previously unheard-of levels of media searchability and performance to small teams, even at remote locations.

In contrast with traditional media operations where large in-house teams collaborate close to a central repository, a growing trend is for smaller teams to do quicker editing work close to the source of video ingest. Searchr allows these teams to easily capture, store, search, edit and repurpose large amounts of high-resolution video files. Searchr's integrated AI-powered cloud transcription and local search capabilities help video teams quickly locate and repurpose their best media.

Priced at $4,995 (for a 5 Terabyte configuration), $5,995 (10 Terabytes), and $6,995 (20 Terabytes), Searchr combines several advanced software and hardware technologies in a small, portable package weighing 5 pounds. Searchr easily fits in a backpack - dimensions 8.5" x 8.0" x 2.5" - and lends itself to field deployment and do-it-yourself networking. Additional tens of terabytes of disk and NVMe-based storage can be attached to Searchr via hardware expansion units.

Until now, systems with state-of-the-art media management and AI transcription were only available with expensive cloud subscriptions, or in the case of on-premise systems, large server farms. Axle AI's Searchr brings these previously high end capabilities right to field capture and editing teams generating large amounts of content in areas like sports video, corporate video, YouTube channels, churches, governments and universities.

Axle AI's included MAM media cataloging software, already deployed at over 1,000 sites worldwide, makes Searchr incredibly useful. Based on Axle AI's modular Platform architectureTM, the software can scan one or more volumes or folder structures (known as Catalogs) on Searchr and includes:

1)Radically simple browser interface for searching, browsing and playing media

2)Drag-and-drop integrations with Premiere Pro®, Resolve®, Final Cut® and Avid®

3)Elastic Search for Google-style search capabilities across media files

4)Automatic proxy generation for all files saved to Searchr

5)Highly flexible user permissions which can be specified across one or more catalogs

6)1,000 hours of bundled Axle SpeechTM cloud transcription

7)Integrated user interface for editing transcripts and annotating subclips

8)Custom metadata fields definable on a per-catalog basis

9)2 named user access, upgradeable to additional users

10)Local network access plus remote access options including reverse proxy and VPN

Searchr also supports a range of add-on functionality from Axle AI and its third-party partners. These include Axle AI ConnectrTM workflow automation, Axle TagsTM on-premise AI processing including semantic search, scene understanding and face, object and logo recognition, AxleditTM collaborative browser-based editing, and archiving interfaces to many leading cloud and LTO storage providers. Direct video capture can also be supported via Softron, ToolsOnAir and other workstation ingest providers, and the system supports Ingest from SSD drives captured on Atomos® Ninja® and Shogun® devices.

Axle AI CEO Sam Bogoch said“Searchr packages up industry leading AI-powered media management with levels of storage, processing power and networking that recently came only with high end workstations, in a small system that can go in a small backpack.”

Searchr includes innovative QNAP TBS-574X-i5 hardware with the following key features:

1)5, 10 or 20 TB of NVMe storage for highest performance and reliability

2)Outstanding collaboration workflows using standard protocols

3)13th-generation Intel i5 CPU with 12 cores and 16 Gigabytes of RAM

4)10GigE and 2.5GigE Ethernet ports for fast network connectivity

5)Dual ultrafast Thunderbolt 4 interfaces allowing direct concurrent client connections from 2 editing workstations

6)Built-in RAID controller to ensure storage is fault-tolerant

7)QNAP NAS operating system including apps for storage sync, cloud archiving and more

8)Full Mac, Windows and Linux client connectivity with support for any editing software

9)USB-C 4.0 ports for connecting additional storage devices

10)Compact packaging – weight of 5 lbs, dimensions just 8.5” x 8” x 2.5”

Even larger storage configurations up to hundreds of terabytes and petabytes are also available with higher-end QNAP models, as well as other storage systems from partners to be announced. All of these configurations are available from Axle AI as well as its partner resellers and integrators.

Premiere Pro® is a registered trademark of Adobe, Resolve® is a registered trademark of Blackmagic, Final Cut® is a registered trademark of Apple, and Avid® is a registered trademark of Avid.

About Axle AI

Axle AI is dedicated to making media smarter. As the leading developer of radically simple MAM software, Axle AI has empowered over 1,000 organizations to enhance the way they create, share, and store digital video content. Axle's solutions are renowned for their ease of installation, use, and affordability, catering to diverse sectors including post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide.

Axle AI, Inc. is a privately held company, boasting founders with extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis, LAUNCH accelerator, and Quake Capital. Learn more at

About QNAP

QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions. More at .

Axle AI launch video – on set with the SearchrTM appliance.

