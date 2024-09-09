IICSR Expands Into Africa With Finesse Consults And MHCI Consortium To Address Climate Change And Enhance Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IICSR Group teams with Finesse Consults and MHCI Consortium to boost ESG integration in Africa, tackling climate issues and driving sustainable development.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Climate change has become a critical global issue, with Africa being one of the most affected regions. In 2019, air pollution led to approximately 1.1 million deaths, and over 300 million people across the continent lack access to safe drinking water. These challenges are driven by deforestation, desertification, poverty, and climate change, impacting human lives and the environment.To address these pressing issues, IICSR Group , with headquarters in India and the USA, has partnered with Ms Priscillah Bako, Managing Director of Finesse Consults in South Africa, and Mr Maga Ramaswamy, Senior Partner at MHCI Consortium in Mauritius. This strategic collaboration aims to bolster the integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles across Africa, facilitating the development of customised ESG frameworks and promoting sustainable development goals (SDGs) as outlined by the United Nations.The partnership will focus on enhancing ESG awareness, simplifying implementation, and supporting the creation of robust ESG frameworks for corporations throughout Africa. Notably, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) in South Africa has mandated ESG reporting for public and state-owned companies by 2025, and all listed companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) are required to adhere to ESG reporting standards, including the Socially Responsible Index (SRI) and Green Finance Taxonomy.Through this collaboration, IICSR Group, Finesse Consults, and MHCI Consortium will offer internationally accredited certification programs, such as Masters in ESG, Masters in CSR, and Sustainability. These programs are designed to empower youth and working professionals across Africa, providing them with the skills needed to drive sustainable development and support corporations in achieving their NetZero goals.Harsha Saxena, Founder and CEO of IICSR Group, emphasised the importance of this initiative:“Our mission at IICSR Group is to partner closely with our collaborators in Africa to accelerate the region's journey towards sustainable development and meet global ESG standards. This collaboration offers a tremendous opportunity for the youth of Africa to engage in meaningful climate action and contribute to a sustainable future for generations to come.”The partnership also aims to create employment opportunities for skilled professionals, further enhancing the region's capacity to implement effective NetZero strategies and positively impacting the local economy.IICSR Group is actively seeking additional channel partners from around the world to expand the reach of ESG knowledge and frameworks and to advance the global pursuit of NetZero for corporates.About IICSR Group:IICSR Group is a leading organisation specialising in sustainability and corporate social responsibility, providing innovative solutions and educational programs to drive global ESG initiatives. With a presence in India and the USA, IICSR Group collaborates with international partners to promote sustainable practices and support the transition to a greener future.About Finesse Consults:Finesse Consults, led by Priscillah Bako, is a South African firm that offers expert consultancy services in ESG and sustainability. The firm plays a pivotal role in advancing sustainable development across Africa.About MHCI Consortium:MHCI Consortium, under the leadership of Maga Ramaswamy, is a Mauritius-based organisation that supports corporations in implementing effective ESG strategies and achieving their sustainability goals.

