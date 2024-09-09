Microsoft Brings In Vero To Support AI Innovation In The Philippines

(MENAFN- PRovoke) MANILA - Microsoft has brought in Vero to lead its Filipino public relations strategy for AI in a bid to drive adoption of the company's technologies.



Prior research by Microsoft has found that 86% of Filipino knowledge workers are using AI, providing an opportunity for the firm to promote its own tools within the market.



Vero will work to promote the adoption of Microsoft's AI provisions within the country, focusing on driving interest towards Microsoft Copilot, pushing the tool's ability to streamline workflows and improve-decision making. Vero has previously led research within the Filipino market on attitudes towards AI education and knowledge sharing.



“About 40% of our teams across Southeast Asia are already utilising Microsoft Copilot, and we have seen increased productivity and creativity. We believe Microsoft's technological power and influence will significantly enhance the Filipino workforce's capabilities, preparing them for a future shaped by digital advancements,” says Raphael Lachkar, COO at Vero.



Vero will not only host media roundtables, launch influencer partnerships and professional workshops within the country, but also assist Microsoft in collaboration with the Filipino public sector, aiming to increase Microsoft's role as a trusted technology partner and involve the firm in developing policies to achieve long-term economic and environmental goals.

