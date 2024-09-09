Qatar, Yemen Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Developments

(MENAFN- IANS) Doha, Sep 9 (IANS) Qatari Prime Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a meeting here with his visiting Yemeni counterpart, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, during which they discussed the situation in Yemen and vowed to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The Qatari Foreign said in a statement posted on the social X that during the talks on Sunday, Al Thani, also Qatar's Foreign Minister, and Mubarak explored ways to enhance and develop various aspects of cooperation between the two countries.

In the statement, according to the Xinhua news agency, Al Thani reiterated the country's "constant support for Yemen and its brotherly people to fulfil their aspirations for security, stability and development."

Meanwhile, a separate statement released via Mubarak's official X account said that the two sides discussed "mechanisms for strengthening the distinguished bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries in various fields," as well as Qatar's role "in supporting the efforts of the Yemeni government in achieving economic stability."

At the meeting, Mubarak briefed Al Thani on the latest developments in Yemen and exchanged views with his Qatari counterpart on regional and international affairs, particularly the "Israeli aggression" on the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

Yemen has been mired in a devastating conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized control of the capital, Sanaa, along with large swathes of the country.

Recent severe flooding in parts of Yemen, which has left more than 150 people dead and thousands more displaced, is said to compound the challenges faced by a population already struggling with widespread poverty, malnutrition, and limited access to basic services.