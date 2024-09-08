Cairo To Host Press Conference Announcing Macfrut 2025, Egypt Named Guest Of Honor

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Cesena Fiera and the Egyptian Exporters Association will hold a press to announce the 42nd edition of the Macfrut Italy at the Nile Tower Hotel in Cairo, on 11 September.





The event will shed light on the details of this prominent international exhibition, which is set to take place in Rimini, Italy, from 6 to 8 May 2025.





Macfrut is considered one of the most significant global events in the and agricultural products sector, bringing together major companies, brands, and chains from around the world. It provides opportunities for business deals, expanding exports, entering new markets, and exploring the latest innovations and trends in the field of agricultural products.





The previous edition of the exhibition saw the participation of 30 Egyptian companies, exhibiting on an area of 360 square meters, and attracted 56,200 international buyers.





The press conference will be attended by leading figures in the agriculture and export sectors, alongside representatives from a large number of Egyptian companies specializing in agricultural products, supply chains, shipping, packaging, and logistics in the agricultural sector. Additionally, officials from various governmental bodies and relevant entities, including the Export Council for Agricultural Crops, the Arab-Italian Chamber of Commerce, the Logistics Sector of the Ministry of Transportation, representatives from the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, the General Organization for Export and Import Control, and the Horticultural Export Improvement Association and Agricultural Quarantine at the Ministry of Agriculture, will be present.





Macfrut exhibition will focus on potatoes, agricultural innovations, and modern market trends. During the press conference, there will be opportunities for direct bilateral meetings with the Italian delegation, which includes wholesalers and representatives from major agricultural supply chains. This collaboration aims to strengthen shared visions and cooperation strategies between Egypt and Italy, facilitating the participation of Egyptian exporters in the agricultural products sector and ensuring Egypt's honourable representation at this international forum.





This press conference is part of the intensive preparations for Macfrut 2025, where Egypt has been selected as the guest of honour for the upcoming edition in recognition of its prominent role and distinguished presence in previous exhibitions.