Iran Demands Serious Action On Helmand Water Rights

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Fada Hossein Maleki, a representative from Zabol in the Iranian Parliament, has claimed that the has not provided Iran with its share of the Helmand River water. He stated that the Foreign of Afghanistan should address this issue“seriously.”

According to ISNA, as reported on Sunday, September 8, the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan are facing severe water shortages. Maleki emphasized that the Taliban have mistaken floodwater for the allocated water, whereas it is floodwater and not the rightful allocation.

Maleki also mentioned that Iranian officials have pointed out that the water received from Afghanistan was floodwater, not the agreed-upon share. He has urged the new Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, to address the Helmand water issue by international laws.

The Taliban's interim administration has yet to comment on Maleki's statements. However, the Afghanistan Minister of Energy and Water had previously claimed that a significant portion of the Helmand water allocation had been provided.

Tensions over Helmand water allocation have been a persistent issue between Afghanistan and Iran, and the dispute is still unresolved.

The Helmand River Treaty of 1973 represents a critical framework for managing Afghanistan and Iran's shared water resources.

This agreement was designed to ensure equitable distribution of the Helmand River's waters, which are vital for the agricultural and economic needs of Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan provinces.

The current tensions highlight the ongoing challenges in upholding this treaty's provisions. To resolve the disputes effectively, both countries will need to engage in constructive dialogue and reinforce their commitment to the treaty's terms, ensuring that the agreement continues to serve its intended purpose and fosters cooperation rather than conflict.

