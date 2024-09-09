Karnataka: 6 Killed In Head-On Collision Between Two Cars In Tumkur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic accident that occurred in Tumkur district, six people lost their lives in a head-on collision between two cars. The accident took place on the Pavagada-Madhugiri Road, leaving families devastated and marking an unfortunate end to their festive celebrations.

Janardhan Reddy, a resident of JP Nagar in Bengaluru, was returning from his hometown in Ettinahalli, Pavagada taluk, after celebrating the Gauri Ganesha festival with his family. The joy of the festival soon turned into sorrow as the family's Maruti Ciaz collided with a Tata Tiago in a horrific accident.

The Ciaz, which was travelling toward Bangalore, attempted to overtake another vehicle when it crashed into the Tiago, which was heading towards Madhugiri. The collision was so severe that three members of the Reddy family-Janardhan Reddy, his daughter Sindhuja, and Sindhuja's son Vedanta Reddy-died on the spot.



In the Tata Tiago, two employees of the Madhugiri Cooperative Bank, Siddagangappa and Nagaraju, also lost their lives instantly.

Additionally, Geetha (38), her son Yoddha, and a one-year-old child, all passengers in the Ciaz, sustained severe injuries. The car's driver, Anand (30), who was also critically injured, was rushed to the Tumkur District Hospital. Sadly, Anand succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital.



Madhugiri police, along with Tumkur Superintendent of Police Ashok KV, visited the accident site to conduct a detailed inspection. The bodies of the victims have been sent to Madhugiri Taluk Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.