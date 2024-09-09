UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo's 901St Career Goal Powers Portugal To 2-1 Win Against Scotland

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Cristiano Ronaldo's 901st career goal helped Portugal secure a come from behind 2-1 Nations League win against Scotland at Estadio do Benfica on Sunday night (local time). The victory helped Selecao to move to the summit of the League A Group 1 standings, having taken a maximum of six points from two games, three clear of second-placed Croatia, who edged past Poland 1-0 in the other match of the day.



Scotland drew the first blood inside the opening seven minutes courtesy of Scott McTominay. John McGinn delivered an inch perfect cross from the left flank and the Manchester United midfielder, who got in behind the home defence, headed home from close range. In response, Rafael Leao nearly found the equalsier in the 20th-minute.

The AC Milan winger cut inside the from the left and drilled in a low shot which was brilliantly kept out by Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn at the near post. Two minutes later, Leao set up Diogo Jota inside the box, but the Liverpool man's effort went over the cross bar. On the half-hour mark, Bruno Fernandes' overhead pass found the run of Jota inside the area, but the 27-year-old's diving header was saved by Gunn.



Portugal deservedly leveled the score in the 54th-minute thanks to Fernandes' left-footed shot from outside the box. It was the Manchester United playmaker's 23rd international goal.



In the 77th-minute, substitutes Joao Felix and Ronaldo played a nice little one two inside the area, but the former's shot was denied by Gunn's outstretched left leg. Couple of minutes later, the Norwich City custodian made two stunning reflex saves to deny Felix and Ronaldo. '

The hosts finally found the winner two minutes from time, when left-back Nuno Mendes' delivered a perfect cross for Ronaldo to tap in from close range.

It was the 39-year-old's 132nd goal for the Portuguese national team.



Meanwhile, in the other match of the day, Croatia, who lost their opening game of the tournament against Portugal couple of days ago, got the better of Poland at Opus Arena. 38-year-old Luka Modric's lone goal in the 52nd-minute helped the Checkered Ones secure all three points in front of their own supporters.



