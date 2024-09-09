What Will Be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Daughter's Zodiac Sign? A Look Into Her Traits

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child on September 8, 2024, after visiting Ganpati Bappa at the Sidhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. According to reports, they were blessed with a baby girl. Now that the girl is born, let us have a look at her zodiac sign and the traits and characters that she will have.



The zodiac sign

Deepika's baby girl, due on September 8, 2024, will be a Virgo, according to the sun sign. For the uninitiated, the sun sign is a Western astrological sign that simply examines the Sun's location at the time of birth. This method is simpler than Vedic astrology (moon sign), which requires a time, date, place of birth, and the position of six planets. It simply requires a date.



The traits



Returning to Deepika and Ranveer's baby, she will be a Virgo, an earth sign. Virgo's characteristics indicate that she will be rational, realistic, and systematic in her life approaches. Furthermore, like her mother, she will be a perfectionist at heart. She will not hesitate to improve her talents to build a name for herself in the world.

Deepika and Ranveer's newborn girl will likewise be polite and compassionate. She will have a talent for problem-solving and be as hardworking as her celebrity parents. In terms of prospective careers, Virgos excel as teachers, healers, editors, and musicians.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's baby announcement post

For those who are unaware, after marrying Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh desired to be the father of a baby girl. In one of his interviews with Bollywood Bubble, Ranveer mentioned that he wished for a little Deepika and enjoys being around feminine vibes. In another interview, Ranveer stated that Deepika looked adorable as a baby girl and that he had always wanted a daughter like her.