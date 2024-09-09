Iphone 16 Series Launch: When And Where To Watch Event LIVE? What To Expect?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The much anticipated debut date of the iPhone 16, September 9, 2024, will go down in company history as one of the most significant days ever for Apple. Following its demonstration at WWDC 2024 earlier this year, Apple Intelligence features are ready to launch on the next iPhone 16 series. As Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, and his colleagues lead us through the significant paradigm change in the AI business this year, the Glowtime is an indication that AI will be a prominent element of the iPhone 16 announcement event on Monday.

When and where to watch event LIVE?

On Monday, September 9, the Apple iPhone 16 unveiling event will take place. For those watching in India, the main presentation with Tim Cook and company will start at 10:30 PM IST. The event will be streamed live by Apple on its Events page and YouTube channel. The news will be made live during an event that the corporation is holding.

Also Read |

GOOD news for Apple users! You may buy iPhone 16 series from Apple Stores from THIS date

What to expect?

The invite's glowtime teaser makes it abundantly evident that Apple Intelligence (AI) will play a significant role in the Tim Cook and company-hosted event. Siri did light when it activated from the edge of the screen, and that is one way the AI functions may be shown.

An AI upgrade for Siri is also planned, albeit it won't happen until early 2025. Having said that, iOS 18 will have native ChatGPT integration for iPhone users as a result of Apple and OpenAI's partnership, which was revealed earlier this year at WWDC 2024.

Also Read |

Why is Apple likely to ditch fine woven cases? What's next for iPhone accessories?

Regarding the iPhone 16 series, there are reports that the standard model may see design changes, particularly where the camera module is located on the rear. The iPhone 15 customers will not be able to utilise the AI features that the Pros will have access to, as the Pros will primarily include the new A-series hardware.

Apple's main competitor in the market for the upcoming Pixel 9 series and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold models will be the iPhone 16 series. All three of them have a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence, and based on past rumours, Apple is probably going to make a similar pitch, although one that comes later. The new Apple Watch Series, Ultra, and SE models, as well as the AirPods 4 version, may potentially be shown in addition to these.

Also Read |

iPhone 16 series: 5 reasons you may want to ditch your current smartphone