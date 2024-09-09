Shootout At Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Kills Several
Pakistani checkpoints were subjected to fire by the Taliban from
Afghanistan's Pilwasin district using modern weapons.

At least eight Taliban militants were killed and 16 were wounded
as a result of retaliatory fire by the Pakistan Frontier Corps.
Afghanistan's "TOLOnews" TV channel reported that sporadic
fighting between the Taliban and the Pakistani military continued
for the second day in the disputed border region of Khost
province.
It was emphasized that due to the construction of a checkpoint
on the disputed border by the Afghan side, fighting started again
between the Taliban and Pakistani border guards on September 7.
It was noted that there were losses on both sides, but their
exact number was not reported. Military actions were observed in
the area.
