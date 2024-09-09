عربي


Shootout At Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Kills Several

9/9/2024 1:06:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pakistani checkpoints were subjected to fire by the Taliban from Afghanistan's Pilwasin district using modern weapons, Azernews reports, citing the world media

At least eight Taliban militants were killed and 16 were wounded as a result of retaliatory fire by the Pakistan Frontier Corps.

Afghanistan's "TOLOnews" TV channel reported that sporadic fighting between the Taliban and the Pakistani military continued for the second day in the disputed border region of Khost province.

It was emphasized that due to the construction of a checkpoint on the disputed border by the Afghan side, fighting started again between the Taliban and Pakistani border guards on September 7.

It was noted that there were losses on both sides, but their exact number was not reported. Military actions were observed in the area.

AzerNews

