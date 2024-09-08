Egyptian FM Meets With UAE President, Discusses Regional Security, Economic Ties

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty met with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, on Sunday during his current visit to Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders discussed regional security issues, including the ongoing tensions in the region, the Gaza Strip crisis, the Sudanese crisis, the security of the Red Sea, and the situation in Libya and Somalia. They also agreed to continue consultations on various issues and topics of mutual interest in the coming period.

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs and Head of Public Diplomacy, stated that Minister Abdelatty expressed Egypt's hope for further steps toward strengthening the Egyptian-Emirati economic and investment partnership across all levels, for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The Minister stressed the importance of building upon the achievements already made in bilateral relations, particularly in the economic, commercial, and investment spheres, with a focus on increasing Emirati investments in Egypt across various sectors.

During his visit, Abdelatty also met with Emirati investors in Abu Dhabi to promote Egypt's economy and strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Abdelatty highlighted Egypt's economic progress, noting that the country is taking“steady and rapid economic steps” despite global economic crises and regional challenges.

This progress has led to increased competitiveness in the Egyptian economy, empowered the private sector, and attracted significant foreign direct investment. Egypt is now also being promoted as a regional hub for supply chains for European companies and for renewable and green energy transmission and trade, he said.

Abdelatty highlighted investment opportunities in Egypt across various sectors and expressed Egypt's desire for greater Emirati investment.

The Egyptian government is committed to removing administrative and logistical barriers to facilitate investment. He also underscored Egypt's robust investment potential, its investor-friendly regulatory environment, and the incentives and guarantees offered to investors.

“Egypt's political leadership is committed to strengthening economic relations,” Abdelatty said.

Abdelatty also emphasized the crucial role Emirati investors play in fostering close bilateral relations between Egypt and the UAE.“The Egyptian government is committed to providing unwavering support for investors in all sectors,” he added.

The Emirati investors expressed their commitment to expanding and growing investments in Egypt, particularly in energy, tourism, real estate development, as well as telecommunications, energy, mining, ports, and logistics.



