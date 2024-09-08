Nuclear Power Plant On Moon? India May Join Russia, China In Groundbreaking Lunar Project: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In what could be a groundbreaking move for international space exploration, arch-rivals India and China are likely to team up with Russia to establish a nuclear power on the moon. According to a recent report in EurAsian Times, which references Russia's state-owned news agency Tass, the announcement was made by Alexey Likhachev, the chief of Rosatom, during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia.

The project, led by Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, reportedly aims to build a small nuclear power plant capable of generating up to half a megawatt of energy. This energy output would be critical in powering a proposed lunar base, which is a joint effort between Russia and China.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum held in Vladivostok, Russia, recently Likhachev emphasized the importance of international collaboration, stating,“The new solution that we are asked to implement is the option of a lunar nuclear power plant with an energy capacity of up to half a megawatt. By the way, with the involvement of the international community, our Chinese and Indian partners are very interested in this. We are trying to lay the foundation for several international space projects.”

Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, announced earlier this year that work on the lunar nuclear power plant was already underway, with plans to deploy it on the moon by 2036. This reactor is expected to provide the necessary energy to sustain a long-term lunar base, which Russia and China are currently developing as part of their broader lunar exploration efforts.

The construction of the nuclear power plant will reportedly rely heavily on advanced technological solutions, with Russia indicating that much of the process will be carried out autonomously, minimizing the need for direct human involvement in the plant's assembly and operation. These solutions, which are reportedly nearing completion, signal a significant leap forward in both lunar exploration and extraterrestrial energy production.

Also read: 'Looking for friend like India...': Palestine urges New Delhi to broker a ceasefire with Israel (WATCH)

A growing international partnership in space

The nuclear power plant is integrated into the broader framework of the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), a joint lunar base project between Russia and China, first announced in 2021. The ILRS is projected to be operational between 2035 and 2045 and aims to serve as a major hub for scientific research on the moon. The station will be "open to all interested countries and international partners," reflecting the project's inclusive approach to global space cooperation. However, collaborations with certain nations may be restricted due to geopolitical tensions, particularly those involving the United States.

India's reported growing interest in the lunar project is in line with its long-term space ambitions. As per the report, the country has set a goal to establish its own lunar base by 2050, though its participation in Russia's nuclear power plant project could expedite this timeline. If successful, India's involvement in the Russian-Chinese lunar base project could enhance its position in the global space community, while advancing its space exploration goals.

Crucial role of nuclear power on the moon

As part of a long-term lunar strategy, a reliable and continuous energy source is essential to support the basic needs of a lunar base, including heating, cooling, drilling, refrigeration, and operating lunar rovers. For sustained operations, particularly during the moon's lengthy 14-day lunar nights, solar power proves insufficient. This is where nuclear power offers a viable alternative.

Although the idea of using nuclear power in space is not new, it remains a critical solution for overcoming the limitations of solar energy. Historically, nuclear power has been deployed in space exploration as early as the Apollo missions. For example, during the Apollo 12 mission in 1969, astronauts used a nuclear generator to power scientific equipment on the moon's surface.

NASA has also been exploring nuclear reactors as a means of supporting future lunar bases, highlighting the limitations of solar power during extended lunar nights. A nuclear reactor, NASA has argued, could be placed in permanently shadowed regions of the moon where there may be water or ice, or it could generate power continuously during these periods of darkness. This makes nuclear energy a key resource for ensuring the sustainability of both manned and unmanned missions aiming to establish a long-term lunar presence.

Also read: Revealed: ISIS-linked Pakistani arrested was plotting 'largest' terror attack in US since 9/11 on Oct 7 or 11

Safety considerations for nuclear power on the moon

While the idea of transporting nuclear fuel to the moon raises concerns about safety, scientists have reassured that the process is highly secure. Prior to activation, the nuclear fuel is only mildly radioactive, posing minimal risks, even in the rare case of a rocket malfunction during launch. Once in operation, the reactor is engineered with automatic shutdown mechanisms to address any technical issues, ensuring safe operation throughout its lifecycle.

The amount of fuel required for these reactors is relatively small, resulting in lower radiation levels. Furthermore, once the fuel is depleted, the reactor can be left on the moon, as the remaining material will gradually lose its radioactivity over time, eliminating the need for complex waste disposal systems.

As India, China, and Russia reportedly work towards establishing a nuclear power plant on the moon, the project reflects the shifting dynamics of international collaboration in space exploration. With India carefully balancing its relationships with both the US and Russia, the potential partnership on the lunar power project signifies a new chapter in global space diplomacy. If successful, the collaboration could set a new precedent for energy solutions in space, marking a milestone in the exploration of the moon and beyond.