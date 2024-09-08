Watch: Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Arrives In China Ahead Of Keynote Speech At Investment Fair

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 9:25 PM

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and of Ras Al Khaimah, arrived in Xiamen, China, on Friday ahead of his keynote speech at the 24th China International Fair for and Trade (CIFIT), as the UAE and China mark 40 years of relations.

Sheikh Saud is leading a high-level Ras Al Khaimah delegation to the four-day conference, which is one of the largest investment fairs in China, attracting more than 1,000 business delegations, 5,000 companies and 50,000 business professionals.

Sheikh Saud stated that the UAE shares a special and strategic partnership with China, based on shared principles of cooperation, trade and investment, aimed at bringing prosperity and wellbeing to both nations and their peoples.

CIFIT is the first stop on a six-day, three-stop trip to China for Sheikh Saud, who will also visit the cities of Dongguan and Shenzhen, in Guangdong Province, for meetings with political, cultural and business leaders.

CIFIT, which is hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and is held annually in Xiamen, is a platform to build international investment relations and has evolved into one of the most influential international investment conferences in the world, with government and business leaders from more than 100 countries participating in recent years. CIFIT, which will runs from September 8 to 11, is also attended by government officials from over 100 cities in 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China.

