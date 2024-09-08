Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 9-Year-Old Playing Electric Guitar, Says 'He's FEELING It'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Another Sunday brings in another clip from Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group. This time, the business tycoon has shared a 30-second clip showing a 9-year-old play an electric guitar almost with perfection.

However, what interested Mahindra is not the skill of the young guitarist , but the feel with which the child is playing the music and the emotions he is pouring into it.

Sharing the clip in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Anand Mahindra said,“A 9 year old guitarist. It's not about his skill. It's about his emotion. He's FEELING it.” He also used Sunday Blues as hashtag this time.

Praises showered for the 9-year-old's talent as the netizens took to Mahindra's comment section.

“Every chord from the strings of his heart and visible in the beautiful facial expression. Happiness always sir,” a user commented.

“Wow, he's really living the music. Talent beyond his years!” said another.

A user commended the passion of the child and said,“That's why, wise people say, 'Do what your heart wants, and it will feel like fun.' Loved the passion of this young chap!”

“It's his intensity along with the grit confidence and emotional feelings!!” said a user.

While another compared himself to the child and said,“And here I am at 34, still keeping it on my to-do list for so many years.”

Notably, last Sunday Mahindra shared musician Raghav Sachar's clip where he played 11 different instruments in a minute. In the video, Sachar was playing a musical rendition of the popular song from Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Dil Chahta Hai.

Amazed by Raghav Sachar's talent, Anand Mahindra had said,“Now THAT is some serious talent. 11 instruments in a minute. And it's not just the novelty of the exercise. The song-a timeless favourite-has been soulfully rendered. Bravo, @raghavsachar. You make our Sundays Smoother,” Mahindra added.