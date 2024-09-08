Paris Paralympics: Ukraine Finishes In Top 5 By Number Of Medals
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian National Paralympic Team completed its performance at the XVII Summer Paralympic Games in Paris (France).
During the 12 days of competition, Ukrainian athletes won 82 medals: 22 gold, 28 silver, and 32 bronze, thus securing a fifth spot in terms of the number of medals and 7th in the overall team standings, Ukrinform reports.
Ukraine was represented in 12 events.
Swimmer Andrii Trusov collected the largest set of medals, with two golds and three silvers.
In total, representatives from 85 countries received medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. China tops the list with 220 medals, the runner-up is the UK with 124, and third comes the U.S. with 105.
The XVIII Summer Paralympic Games will be held in Los Angeles (USA) from August 23 to September 3, 2028.
