Queen Rania Teacher Academy Celebrates 15 Years Of Inspiring Excellence In Education

Amman, September 8 (Petra) -- The Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA) is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, a significant milestone in its commitment to advancing education in Jordan and the Arab World.Since its founding in 2009, the QRTA has delivered innovative training programs that enhance the skills and competencies of teachers and educators and has provided over 118,000 professional development opportunities to date.QRTA's establishment 15 years ago has played a valuable role in Jordan's educational landscape. Launched under the vision of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, the academy has become a center of empowerment and capacity building in the education sector, with a strong focus on enhancing teachers' skills and fostering a positive educational culture.QRTA began in 2009 by launching an innovative in-service teacher training program. This initiative evolved into the "Schools Networks" program a strategic framework that strengthens professional learning communities focused on core subjects, across various regions in Jordan. The program has benefited over 13,000 educators, enhancing the quality of education and learning environments in participating schools.In response to the National Strategy for Human Resource Development, QRTA introduced two flagship professional diplomas in 2016: the Teacher Education Professional Diploma (TEPD) and the Advanced Instructional Leadership Professional Diploma (AILPD). Launched in partnership with University College London and the University of Connecticut, these diploma programs were designed to equip teachers and school leaders with the tools and skills necessary to improve educational outcomes.Through its training programs, QRTA has played a pivotal role in pre-service teacher preparation, collaborating with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions. Four universities in Jordan University of Jordan, Yarmouk University, Hashemite University, and Mutah University have adopted QRTA's Teacher Education Professional Diploma.Additionally, QRTA has launched several programs aimed at promoting educational opportunities during crises and emergencies, such as the "Cultivating Inclusive and Supportive Learning Environment (CISLE)" program and the "Psychosocial Adaptation Skills in Crises and Emergency" program. Additionally, the academy developed an "Arabic Language Skills and Basic Literacy" for Syrian children from KG2 to Grade 2.In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, QRTA successfully transitioned its programs to digital platforms. This shift established a robust e-learning model, ensuring the continuity of education during challenging times.QRTA has garnered numerous awards and international recognitions, most notably the full academic accreditation of its Teacher Education Professional Diploma from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) the largest accrediting body for educator preparation programs in the United States. QRTA is the first educational institution in Jordan to receive this comprehensive accreditation for the maximum duration of seven years. It is also the third institution in the Middle East to achieve this recognition, following the United Arab Emirates University and Zayed University.The academy has also been honored with the "Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award" for Best Initiative in Teaching Arabic in Schools from Grades 1 to 12. Additionally, QRTA received the Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement from CAEP. The academy's School Networks program was also recognized as one of the top 100 global educational innovations by the HundrED Global Collection.QRTA has significantly expanded its regional presence, establishing partnerships with educational institutions across the Middle East, Singapore, and the United States. These partnerships reflect QRTA's vision of global knowledge exchange and collaboration, leveraging best practices in education and training. Through these partnerships, QRTA has extended its impact and advanced educational opportunities worldwide, tailored to the unique educational needs of each region.On this occasion, Dr. Osama Obeidat, CEO of QRTA, stated, "Today, we celebrate 15 years of deep commitment to empowering and building the capacities of educators in Jordan and the region. We are proud of our achievements and grateful to everyone who has contributed to this journey, particularly the Jordanian Ministry of Education, our key partner. The impact of our programs on teacher training reflects our dedication to achieving excellence and innovation in all that we do."Dr. Obeidat added, "We continue to work diligently to ensure that the education we provide meets the needs of teachers and students in a rapidly changing world, and to achieve sustainable development and innovation in education."The academy aims to further expand its programs to meet future needs and enforce its role as a key driver of educational innovation.Looking ahead, QRTA is focused on integrating the latest technologies into education to improve learning experiences and provide an interactive, globally relevant educational environment. The academy also aims to build new strategic partnerships to enable the delivery of comprehensive and holistic educational programs.