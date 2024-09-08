'Best' Back To School Offers From Emax
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Emax has launched a Back to School campaign with 'the best offers' on a wide range of premium laptops and tablets, featuring free accessories worth QR100, a statement said yesterday. There is a wide range of juicers, blenders and toasters starting from QR59. Emax stores located at Barwa Plaza Mall, City Center Mall and Tawar Mall also offer a wide range of premium washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners and televisions with special deals, including a 'not to be missed' Buy Hisense 65” QLED TV and 55'LED TV for a special price of QR2999, the statement added.
