Boeing's Starliner spacecraft safely returns to Earth without astronauts

(MENAFN) Boeing's Starliner spacecraft safely returned to Earth, but without the astronauts it was originally meant to bring back from the International Space Station (ISS), as reported by the BBC. The uncrewed capsule, which experienced technical issues during its mission, landed at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico at 11:01 p.m. local time on Saturday (5:01 a.m. GMT) after a six-hour flight.



NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who were supposed to return aboard the Starliner, will now remain on the ISS and return via a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule in February, extending their stay to eight months. The Starliner mission had been planned for their return, but technical problems during its June 5 launch, including helium leaks and thruster malfunctions, made it unsafe for crewed transport.



Steve Stich, NASA's commercial crew program manager, expressed mixed feelings about the situation, acknowledging the success of Starliner's landing but lamenting the missed opportunity to bring the astronauts back as planned. After months of investigating the spacecraft’s issues, NASA ultimately deemed it too risky for the astronauts' return, opting instead to rely on SpaceX's Crew Dragon in early 2024.



Boeing, while disappointed, praised its Starliner team's efforts in ensuring a safe landing and committed to reviewing the mission's data to guide future steps. The Starliner program, already under financial strain and scrutiny due to past accidents, is now under pressure to demonstrate reliability in upcoming missions. Meanwhile, NASA’s Dana Weigel reported that Wilmore and Williams are adapting well to their extended stay, maintaining their health through exercise programs.

