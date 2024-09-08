Cristiano Ronaldo becomes 1st male player to score 900 goals in official matches

(MENAFN) Cristiano has made history by becoming the first male player to score 900 goals in official matches. This extraordinary milestone was achieved during Portugal's 2-1 victory over Croatia in their opening Nations League match on September 5. At the age of 39, Ronaldo's goal came in the first half of the game, with a close-range finish assisted by Nuno Mendes, showcasing his relentless goal-scoring ability even later in his career.



Reflecting on his accomplishment, Ronaldo expressed the significance of the milestone, stating, "It means a lot. It was a milestone I wanted to reach for a long time. I knew I would reach this number because, as I continue to play, it would happen naturally." His goal-scoring prowess has been instrumental in securing numerous victories for his teams, solidifying his reputation as one of football's greatest ever players.



Throughout his illustrious career, Ronaldo has amassed a total of 131 goals for Portugal, adding to his impressive tally from club football. His record includes 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus, and five for his first professional club, Sporting CP. Additionally, Ronaldo has scored 68 goals for his current team, Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.



In the broader context of football history, Ronaldo's achievement places him among a select group of players who have set remarkable goal-scoring records. Icons such as Pelé and Lionel Messi have also made their mark with extraordinary career tallies. Messi, who stands second on the all-time scoring list, has netted 859 goals, while Josef Bican, in third place, has 805. Ronaldo's latest record further cements his legacy as one of the sport's most prolific and enduring stars.

