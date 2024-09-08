Aryna Sabalenka secures 2024 US Open women's title against Jess Pegula

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka secured the 2024 US Open women's title with a commanding performance against Jess Pegula. The 26-year-old from Belarus showcased her formidable skills at Arthur Ashe Stadium, defeating Pegula in straight sets with scores of 7-5 and 7-5. This victory marks Sabalenka's third Grand Slam title, adding the US Open to her previous successes.



Sabalenka's triumph at the US Open complements her back-to-back Australian Open titles from 2013 and 2014. Her impressive run in New York further solidifies her status as one of the premier players in women's tennis. Throughout the tournament, Sabalenka demonstrated remarkable consistency and resilience, culminating in her victory in the final.



The match against Pegula was a closely fought contest that lasted one hour and 53 minutes. Both sets were highly competitive, with Sabalenka's ability to close them out reflecting her mental toughness and strategic prowess. Pegula put up a strong fight, but Sabalenka's performance under pressure ultimately secured her the title.



With this win, Sabalenka continues to build on her already impressive career. Her success at the US Open underscores her ability to perform at the highest level and adds another significant achievement to her list. This victory not only enhances her legacy in tennis but also sets the stage for her continued dominance in the sport.

