Extinction Rebellion protestors block entrance at Dutch Rijksmuseum

(MENAFN) On Saturday, dozens of demonstrators affiliated with the environmentalist group Extinction Rebellion gathered at the Rijksmuseum in the Netherlands, chaining themselves to the museum's iron fence and blocking the entrance. The protestors, who wore yellow overalls and numbered over 60, staged the demonstration to demand that the Rijksmuseum sever its ties with ING Bank. They accused the bank of financing the fossil fuel industry and thus contributing to climate change.



One of the protestors explained their cause, stating that the action was intended to pressure the Rijksmuseum into ending its relationship with ING Bank. They criticized ING for what they described as a flawed climate policy, emphasizing their belief that the bank's financial support for the fossil fuel sector undermines efforts to combat climate change.



During the protest, demonstrators entered a crane cabin and used a megaphone to make frequent announcements to visitors, chanting slogans such as “We want the Rijksmuseum to say ‘No’ to ING Bank.” The demonstrators sought to draw attention to their cause and convince the museum to act against what they view as environmentally harmful financial practices.



The protest led to significant disruption for museum visitors, many of whom were unable to enter the Rijksmuseum. While a large number of police officers were present around the museum, they did not intervene in the protest, allowing it to continue as planned until the demonstrators chose to leave.

