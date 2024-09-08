Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens announces signing of Cedi Osman

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens announced the signing of Cedi Osman, the experienced forward, to a one-year contract. The announcement was made with enthusiasm on social media, where Panathinaikos shared the news with their fans, declaring, "And now Greens, you can enjoy your weekend… #TheFirstCedi is GREEN." This move marks a significant addition to the team, bolstering their roster for the upcoming season.



Cedi Osman, who is 29 years old, brings a wealth of experience from his time in the NBA, having played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the San Antonio Spurs, and most recently Anadolu Efes. Over his seven-season NBA career, Osman accumulated averages of 9.3 points, two rebounds, and two assists per game across 495 appearances. His diverse skill set and professional background are expected to contribute greatly to Panathinaikos' campaign.



In addition to his on-court achievements, Osman has been recognized for his contributions off the court as well. In 2020, he was appointed as Türkiye's national goodwill ambassador and was listed among UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassadors. This role highlights his commitment to positive social impact and aligns with his values beyond basketball.



Panathinaikos, under the guidance of Turkish head coach Ergin Ataman, is coming off a successful season where they clinched the EuroLeague championship, ending a 13-year title drought. The addition of Osman is anticipated to further strengthen the team's prospects as they aim to build on their recent successes and compete at the highest levels of European basketball.

