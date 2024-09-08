Super Typhoon Yagi causes significant damage, loss of life in China’s Hainan

(MENAFN) Super Typhoon Yagi has caused significant damage and loss of life in China’s southern island province of Hainan, with at least two fatalities and 92 injuries reported, according to local authorities and the state-run Xinhua News Agency on Saturday. The fatalities were confirmed in Ding'an county, while the cities of Wenchang and Haikou reported a combined total of 92 injuries, with Wenchang recording 12 and Haikou 80.



The typhoon, which made landfall in China on Friday, initially struck Hainan before moving on to Guangdong province. The storm's impact has been severe, leading to widespread disruption across southern China. In response to the storm, schools in major cities such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Yangjiang canceled classes for the day, and universities postponed the start of their academic year to ensure the safety of students and staff.



In Hong Kong, the effects of Super Typhoon Yagi were also felt, with the local stock exchange suspending all trading on Friday. The closure of schools was implemented as a precautionary measure to protect students from the storm's impacts.



Air travel throughout the region experienced considerable disruption, with numerous flight cancellations reported as a result of the typhoon. The storm’s widespread effects have led to a significant interruption in daily activities and services across the affected areas.

