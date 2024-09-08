'Reliance Health' Offers Value For Money In Business Health Plans

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Reliance Health, an emerging markets-focused digital healthcare provider, is offering businesses a new approach to insurance, claiming to deliver exceptional value for money in its business health plans.

The company is targeting a where businesses are struggling to find affordable health plans. A survey undertaken by Reliance Health in collaboration with Kantar found that 27% of decision-makers struggle to find suitable business health plans within their budget.

“Businesses have been grappling with high rates of inflation which has brought the value of health plans in focus as companies search for the best value for money with an emphasis on affordability,” said Rana Mahfouz, Senior Sales Excellence and Enablement Manager at Reliance Health.

“Traditional health plans also lack flexibility, particularly in payment and coverage options, making it difficult for businesses to adapt to changing needs. At Reliance Health, we are committed to providing cost-effective health plans that offer real value.”

Reliance Health's health plans feature fixed, affordable prices and adaptable payment plans, helping businesses manage costs efficiently, Mahfouz said.

The survey also found that 38% of decision-makers are seeking more flexible payment methods, while 23% of HR leaders reported that they do not have sufficient knowledge or information to choose the health plans that suit their needs. Additionally, 23% of HR leaders indicated the administrative burden of managing healthcare plans as a major issue.

“Our health plans are tailored to meet different business needs,” said Mahfouz.“By offering flexible, cost-effective, and comprehensive health plans, with customizable coverage options, Reliance Health provides real value for businesses and their employees.”

Reliance Health's use of digital platforms and mobile apps is central to its strategy to reduce the administrative workload for HR leaders, allowing employees to manage their health plans independently. Moreover, the company's comprehensive coverage plans cover dependents and family members, while providing 24/7 customer support and quick approval processes.